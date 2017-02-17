Karanvir Bohra’s Short Film Is A Tribute to Sonia & Rajiv Gandhi’s Love Story

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 17 . 2017
Ijazat

Karanvir Bohra is producing and acting in a short film, Ijazat, that focusses on the love story of late Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. The film will be produced in English and Italian, and Priya Banerjee is playing the female lead.

Speaking about the film, Karanvir said:

It’s a tribute to Sonia and Rajiv Ji’s love story, but it’s fiction, neither it has any political agenda nor is at an attempt to grab eye balls. It is a simple story which is made to create a different content for audience.

He further said:

I was going browsing through the net and happened to see Rendezvous With Simi Garewal with late Mr Rajiv Gandhi ji… I was so mesmerized by the way he spoke and the way he carried himself with such elegance….the way he would speak about Sonia Gandhi ji, the way they met and how he geared up the courage to ask permission from his mother… the Prime Minister then, Mrs Indira Gandhiji. That’s where my film ends. They call it the Eric Segal love story of India. It’s my tribute to him and to all the people in love. A reaffirmation that true love exists.

Wow! All the best, Karanvir! Are you guys excited for the film?

