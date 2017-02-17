Is Karisma Kapoor Going To Make Her Relationship Official?

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 17 . 2017
Karisma Kapoor and Sandeep Toshniwal

The Kapoors recently got together to celebrate Randhir Kapoor’s 70th birthday – and the entire clan was present in full force. Daughters Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and son-in-law Saif Ali Khan even took a cute selfie with papa Randhir at the bash.

According to a report in DNA, Lolo was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend Sandeep Toshniwal for the party. Although he has often been spotted with her at various B-town parties, this was the first time Sandeep was spotted at a family function, which was attended by close friends and family only.

Hmm. Is marriage on the cards for Lolo? Fingers crossed!

