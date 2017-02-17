Marc Jacobs Closed NYFW With A Bang

Marc Jacobs at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

It’s no surprise that our girl Priyanka Chopra was the highlight of Marc Jacobs show with her highlighter game being so strong. The last day-last show at New York Fashion Week AW17 was a splendid affair. We got to see some major inspo for winter fashion with over-sized coats, woolen hats and fur collars. Top models like Kendall Jenner, Winnie Harlow and Adwoa Aboah walked for the show with Alek Wek closing the show.

This show really makes us crave for winter again! Check out the top looks in the gallery below.

Marc Jacobs at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Marc Jacobs at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Marc Jacobs at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Marc Jacobs at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Marc Jacobs at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







We’re loving what we’ve seen! Are you?