Photo Alert: Mira Rajput Just Shared This Hot Photo Of Shahid Kapoor

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 17 . 2017
Mira Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor are one of the cutest couples on the block – and it was quite evident with the chemistry they shared on Koffee With Karan 5. While Shahid has often shared pictures of his wifey with adorable captions on his Instagram, Mira has the luxury of privacy on social media.

We recently came across this photo of Shahid sweating it out on the treadmill, looking sexy AF. But Mira’s caption totally takes the cake.

Have a look!

We have to agree with her though!

