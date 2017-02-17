Photo: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Went Lunching Together

Swagata Dam Feb . 17 . 2017
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have never been the ones to hide their relationship. But it definitely came as a pleasant surprise when the cricket star shared a super cute selfie with her girl on Instagram on the occasion of Valentine’s day. And it was the romantic caption which left the Virushka fans in awe. So here you go, guys. Here’s a selfie of the two taken after their luncheon with Rohan Pate, the owner of Blades of Glory cricket museum in Pune.
Source: Instagram
Rohan’s caption read, “Day well spent with Anushka & Virat!! #mumbaidiaries #healthyluncheon #selfiesconversationsandmore”.
13
TAGS
Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Anushka Sharma
Feb . 17 . 2017Here’s An Unseen Photo Of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma From Their Holiday
Feb . 16 . 2017The First Song Of Phillauri Is Here And It Exudes The Old World Charm
Feb . 15 . 2017Aww! Virat Kohli Just Shared The Cutest Valentine’s Day Photo With Anushka Sharma
Feb . 14 . 2017Cupid’s Bollywood Couple Of The Year Award 2017 Goes To…
Feb . 11 . 2017Anushka Sharma Lashes Out At Those Who Are Saying Phillauri Is Produced By Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli
Feb . 17 . 2017Here’s An Unseen Photo Of Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma From Their Holiday
Feb . 15 . 2017Aww! Virat Kohli Just Shared The Cutest Valentine’s Day Photo With Anushka Sharma
Feb . 14 . 2017Cupid’s Bollywood Couple Of The Year Award 2017 Goes To…
Jan . 11 . 2017Photos: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Chilling Together In Mumbai
Jan . 6 . 2017Photo: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Stepped Out Wearing Each Other’s Clothes
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web