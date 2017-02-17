Priyanka Chopra Steals The Spotlight At NYFW Yet Again

Just glammed up my babe @priyankachopra for @marcjacobs today. She makes my job so easyyyyy😍❤️ Hair: @loveandhairgrease 😘 @danasupnick [email protected] _dsouza A post shared by S I R J O H N (@sirjohnofficial) on Feb 16, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Just for the record, we’re talking about Priyanka Chopra‘s fierce highlight as the “spotlight” here… PC attended the last show of NYFW and served up some major vibes. Wearing Marc Jacobs for the Marc Jacobs show Priyanka’s makeup artist, Sir John glammed her up like we’ve never seen!

The highlight, the strobe, the bird wing eyeliner and those nude lips; we’re left so speechless after seeing how flawless it all looked. She teamed the makeup with a high ponytail that adding a “preppy” factor to her entire look.

