Priyanka Chopra Steals The Spotlight At NYFW Yet Again

Natasha Patel Feb . 17 . 2017

Just for the record, we’re talking about Priyanka Chopra‘s fierce highlight as the “spotlight” here… PC attended the last show of NYFW and served up some major vibes. Wearing Marc Jacobs for the Marc Jacobs show Priyanka’s makeup artist, Sir John glammed her up like we’ve never seen!

The highlight, the strobe, the bird wing eyeliner and those nude lips; we’re left so speechless after seeing how flawless it all looked. She teamed the makeup with a high ponytail that adding a “preppy” factor to her entire look.

Love it as much as we do? Let us know in the comments below.

4
TAGS
celebrity beauty celebrity fashion Marc Jacobs NYFW Priyanka Chopra
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Priyanka Chopra
Feb . 16 . 2017Watch Video: Priyanka Chopra’s Cameo In A Film With Two A-List Hollywood Actors
Feb . 15 . 2017Deepika Padukone Chosen Over Priyanka Chopra For This Movie?
Feb . 15 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Sat Front Row At NYFW In A Seriously Cool Outfit
Feb . 10 . 2017Photos: Oooh, Priyanka Chopra Took A Date Along For A Talk Show
Feb . 10 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On Rumours Of Plastic Surgery
celebrity beauty
Feb . 16 . 2017Deepika Padukone’s A Vision In White While Sitting Front Row At NYFW
Feb . 16 . 2017Here’s What You Need To Make Your Eye Colour Really Pop
Feb . 16 . 2017Deepika Padukone Wins Best Dressed At NYFW
Feb . 15 . 2017Blake Lively’s Hairstyle Has Love Written All Over It
Feb . 9 . 2017We’ve Never Seen Anything Like Deepika Padukone’s Updo
Marc Jacobs
Feb . 9 . 2017This Artist Turns Disney Princesses Into Super Models
Jan . 11 . 2017Believe It Or Not But These Golden Globes Gowns Are Better From The Back
Dec . 22 . 2016Janelle Monae’s Style Is All About That Monochrome
Nov . 10 . 2016The New Birthday Suit
Aug . 6 . 20165 Perfumes New & Old That Are Great For The Monsoon
More Beauty
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web