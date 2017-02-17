Sridevi & Jhanvi Kapoor Are Twinning And Winning

We think it’s official – no one can compete with this mother-daughter duo when it comes to fashion. While both individually have a very different styling aesthetic but for a recent event, they actually twinned! The family’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra dressed them in dreamy outfits of white and silver.

While queen mom drapes an elegant sheer and embellished sari, baby Kapoor dons an off-shoulder gown featuring a thigh-high slit. Both accessorise their outfits with statement earrings and divine pair of heels that go well with the look.

❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Sridevi Kapoor (@sridevi.kapoor) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:13am PST

Have you ever seen a duo look this brilliant? Tell us in the comments below, who do you think looks better?