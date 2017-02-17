This Photo Of Farah Khan With Her Valentines Is Absolutely Adorable!

Divya Rao Feb . 17 . 2017

Farah Khan has always been forthcoming about motherhood and has even spoken in detail about the IVF procedure she got done. She was blessed with triplets a couple of years ago, and Farah is undoubtedly obsessed with them… and we don’t blame her because the trio are absolutely adorable! We found this picture of Farah spending her Valentine’s Day with her two Valentines – Diva and Anya – and it brought the biggest smile to our faces. Take a look.

Farah Khan celebrating Valentine with her lil munchkins @Bollywood.pics ❤❤❤ . . . #bollywood #farahkhan

A post shared by Bollywood Pics (@bollywood.pics) on

Uff her twins are too cute! Farah has always talked about how much she loves motherhood. We can now see why. :)

Farah Khan
