Source: Beyoncé.com

Can I just casually say here that Beyonce is an effin’ Goddess? This woman is all kinds of goals – she always speaks her mind, stands up for causes she cares about, is fearless, and absolutely rocks her pregnancy! We found this picture of Bey showing the finger doing the rounds on the Internet… and all I can say is – Have you ever seen a more badass pregnant woman? NO.

Last school’s day , FINALLY #beyhive#queenb#beyoncé A post shared by Royalbeycarter (@royalbeycarter) on Feb 16, 2017 at 10:06pm PST

YAAAAAS QUEEN! Keep slayin’, B!