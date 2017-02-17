This TV Actress Will Soon Be Seen In An American Crime Drama

Sweta Keswani

Remember Sweta Keswani? She rose to fame with popular TV shows like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii and Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, but soon disappeared after getting married to Alexx O’Nell, with whom she also participated in Nach Baliye Season 3. Sweta divorced Alexx in 2011 and is now happily married to Ken Adino, with whom she also has a baby girl.

Sweta has now joined the ranks of Nimrat Kaur and Priyanka Chopra, and will make her American TV debut in NBC’s crime drama, The Blacklist. She will be seen in Episode 15 of season 4, titled Apothecary.

She shared the good news with her fans on Instagram:

Here we go ! Making my TV debut here, super excited !please mark the date and time ! #myTVdebut #television #actors-life #acting #the Blacklist #diversity-rocks A post shared by Sweta Keswani Andino (@swetakeswani) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:23am PST

Although it is not clear what role Sweta will be playing, it’s undoubtedly a great opportunity. All the best! :)