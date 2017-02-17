VIDEO: Karan Kundra Slapped A Man On National TV

Priyam Saha Feb . 17 . 2017
Karan Kundra

Karan Kundra is one of the most popular actors on the Indian TV scene right now and the man doesn’t believe in mincing his words. He is very vocal on his social media about his opinions and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

#RoadiesRising #karankundra #RoadiesFam @mtvindia @mtv_roadiesrising @kkundrra @kkundrra @kkundrra #25th Feb

A post shared by Roadies Rising (@mtv_roadiesrising) on

In the recent Roadies promo, we can see Karan actually slapping an aspiring contestant across his face on national TV. He’s also been called out by his fans for his act.

However, Karan defended himself saying:

What are your thoughts? Tell me in the comments below!

8
TAGS
Karan Kundra Roadies
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Karan Kundra
Feb . 6 . 2017These Photos Of Karan Kundra Carrying Anusha Dandekar In His Arms Are Just Too Romantic
Jan . 25 . 2017Video: Karan Kundra Talks About Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s Relationhip
Jan . 12 . 2017Photo Alert: This Actor’s Ex And Current Girlfriend Are Chilling Together
Jan . 10 . 2017Karan Kundra’s Comment On A TV Actor Kissing VJ Anusha Is Adorable
Nov . 25 . 2016Karan Kundra & Anusha Dandekar Open Up About The Importance Of Physical Intimacy In A Relationship
Roadies
Feb . 16 . 2017Aww! These Ex-Roadies Contestants Just Got Engaged To Each Other!
Feb . 8 . 2016Photo Diary: Neha Dhupia Begins Her MTV Roadies X4 Journey As A Team Leader!
Jan . 8 . 2016Now Sugandha Garg Has Opened Up About Her Divorce From Raghu Ram
Oct . 28 . 201516 Forgotten Indian Reality TV Stars You Were Once Obsessed With! #WayBackWednesday
Jun . 29 . 2015Here’s What The Top 3 Roadies Have To Say About Their Journey On The Show!
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web