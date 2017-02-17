VIDEO: Karan Kundra Slapped A Man On National TV

Karan Kundra

Karan Kundra is one of the most popular actors on the Indian TV scene right now and the man doesn’t believe in mincing his words. He is very vocal on his social media about his opinions and honestly, we wouldn’t have it any other way.

#RoadiesRising #karankundra #RoadiesFam @mtvindia @mtv_roadiesrising @kkundrra @kkundrra @kkundrra #25th Feb A post shared by Roadies Rising (@mtv_roadiesrising) on Feb 15, 2017 at 8:34pm PST

In the recent Roadies promo, we can see Karan actually slapping an aspiring contestant across his face on national TV. He’s also been called out by his fans for his act.

However, Karan defended himself saying:

What are your thoughts? Tell me in the comments below!