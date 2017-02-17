Why Bandana Tewari Thinks Transgenders Are Influencing Fashion

Bandana Tewari, editor-at-large at Vogue India.

As you saw from our coverage of Lakme Fashion Week SR17, the dismissal of gender stereotypes was a constant theme throughout. With the first transgender model Anjali Lama walking for fashion week in India, Vogue India editor-at-large Bandana Tewari decided to explore the movement and it’s impact on fashion.

Anjali Lama at Lakme Fashion Week S/R17

To learn more, read her article written for Business of Fashion called “Transgender Movement Inspires Indian Fashion.”