10 Times Sonakshi Sinha Had Us Double Tapping Our Screens

Natasha Patel Feb . 18 . 2017

1. When her vacation pose was as strong as her top bun

2. When her side angle selfie game was on fire!

3. When she was oozing with LOVE

Well then happy #valentinesday ! Hope everyone gets the love they deserve today and everyday! ❤

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

4. When she resembled a mermaid on land

5. When she brought back our love for denim on denim

Denim on denim and a dash of pink for the launch of @forever21 in Chennai today! #F21Chennai #sonastylefile

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

6. When she had us drooling over her liner

#sundayselfie

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

7. When her twirls were as epic as Cinderella’s

8. When she rocked leather like no ones business

9. When she rocked a tennis skirt better than Serena Williams

10. When her #SundaySelfies were oh-so-perfect

#sundayselfie

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona) on

0
TAGS
Celebrity apotting celebrity beauty celebrity fashion Sonakshi Sinha
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Celebrity apotting
Jun . 21 . 2016Here’s How Deepika Padukone Got Away With Wearing Heels At The Airport!
celebrity beauty
Feb . 18 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Gives Us The Perfect Solution For A Bad Hair Day
Feb . 17 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Steals The Spotlight At NYFW Yet Again
Feb . 16 . 2017Deepika Padukone’s A Vision In White While Sitting Front Row At NYFW
Feb . 16 . 2017Here’s What You Need To Make Your Eye Colour Really Pop
Feb . 16 . 2017Deepika Padukone Wins Best Dressed At NYFW
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web