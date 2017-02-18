17 Thoughts We Had While Watching Filmfare Awards Tonight

Sony TV just finished telecasting the Jio Filmfare Awards and the social media is still being flooded with posts about the star-studded event. We also took to Twitter to jot down our thoughts while watching the show tonight. Here’s a low-down.
Enjoying the #FilmfareAwards on @SonyTV. Loving @iamsrk and @KapilSharmaK9‘s fun camaraderie!
— MissMalini (@MissMalini) February 18, 2017
It’s always amazing to see the banter between @iamsrk and @BeingSalmanKhan, isn’t it? #FilmfareAwards @filmfare @SonyTV
Our favorite @aliaa08 is setting the stage ablaze! She’s giving a tribute to various Bollywood heroines. #FilmfareAwards @filmfare @SonyTV
And the one and only @karanjohar just joined @KapilSharmaK9 on stage. Woohooo! #JioFilmfareAwards @SonyTV @filmfare
Just caught a glimpse of @shahidkapoor and Mira in the audience. Always a delight to see this couple. #JioFilmfareAwards @SonyTV @filmfare
The legendary Shatrughan Sinha receives the well-deserved Life Time Achievement Award at the #JioFilmfareAwards. @filmfare @SonyTV
The dishy @iTIGERSHROFF is here to make us swoon with dance moves. #JioFilmfareAwards @filmfare @SonyTV
The qawwali war of art films vs masala films between @iamsrk and @KapilSharmaK9 was hilarious. #JioFilmfareAwards @SonyTV @filmfare
We love the energy @sonakshisinha exudes during her performances. This is great! Just love this girl. #JioFilmfareAwards @filmfare @SonyTV
You know it’s a great Saturday when you watch @BeingSalmanKhan performing to ‘O O Jaane Jaana’. #JioFilmfareAwards @SonyTV @filmfare
It was delightful to see two of the most talented actors of Bollywood sharing an award! #JioFilmfareAwards https://t.co/PGf7oz0DQD
And here’s @Varun_dvn weaving magic on stage with his act. Loving every bit of it. #JioFilmfareAwards @SonyTV @filmfare
Look at these cuties! https://t.co/MfI0j7I5ap
Heartening to see a teary-eyed @aliaa08 thanking her mentor @karanjohar while receiving the Best Actor (Female) award. #JioFilmfareAwards
“Daughters are special. Let’s keep them that way.” Well said, Mr. Nitish Tiwari. 🙏 @filmfare @SonyTV #JioFilmfareAwards
.@itsSSR and @Asli_Jacqueline‘s sizzling performance cannot be missed. 😍 #JioFilmfareAwards @filmfare @SonyTV
All in all, it was a super fun watch!