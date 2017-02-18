5 Reasons Why The New Look Of Rangoon Is An Absolute Show Stealer!

Divya Rao Feb . 18 . 2017

The extended trailer of Rangoon just got out and man, are we in love! The movie promises to be full of intensity, action, drama, suspense, and solid romance – everything Vishal Bharadwaj does incredibly well in his movies. The chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut is palpable and Saif Ali Khan is unbelievably good! Here are 5 reasons why we think this new look is an absolute show stealer.

Kangana And Shahid’s Comical Romance

Kangana Ranaut, Shahid Kapoor

The Badass Hero – Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana And Saif’s ‘Duelworthy’ Moment – Sword Fight

Saif Ali Khan, Kangana Ranaut

Love At The Time Of War

Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan

The Intensity Of The Last Dialogue

You can catch that for yourself here.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below.

Kangana Ranaut Saif Ali Khan Shahid Kapoor Rangoon
