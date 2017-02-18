Actress Molested In Her Own Car In Kochi

Bhavana

A while ago, popular Southern actress Bhavana had a horrid experience in Kochi. Reportedly, a bunch of miscreants stopped her car and barged into it out of nowhere and molested her for more than half an hour before getting off at a place called Palarivattom. It seems Bhavna headed to a friend and film director’s house after this unfortunate incident and informed the police. It is being said that her former driver was a part of this group and has been arrested.

Bhavna had been shooting for the sequel to one of her most popular films, Honey Bee before this terrifying experience. Here’s hoping that all the culprits will be put behind the bars soon and Bhavna will be served justice. Strength to her.