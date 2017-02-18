DIVINE’s Latest Track “Farak” Is All Fire

Embarking on the lyrical journey of #FARAK with @vivianakadivine's: bit.ly/2lnW8vC A post shared by Sony Music India (@sonymusicindia) on Feb 17, 2017 at 2:21am PST

Kurla rapper, DIVINE just dropped his new track titled “Farak” and we can’t get enough of it!

In it, the fierce rhymer talks candidly about his artistic life adventures and of growing up in the gullies of Kurla. As with most every track he’s dropped in the past, the lyrics are the hero of the song and the hook particularly stands out as he pays a solid tribute to his pillar of strength – his mother.

The music video too hits us hard – right in the feels. Shot by JD (Joel D’Souza) and DIVINE in Goa, the visuals feature some his epic live shows over the last year and shots of his friends, brothers and artists that have been a part of his journey.



It’s his most personal, honest and intense release till date and is a fiery and inspiring (also sweet) message to his crew and family, who’ve supported him during his quick rise to fame as the poster boy of the new generation of homegrown Desi Hip Hop talent.



Watch the video, listen to the track for yourself and tell us by commenting below, if you’re not hooked to it right from the first beat.

#CheckIt

