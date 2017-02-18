Divyanka Tripathi’s Ex Ssharad Malhotra Just Confirmed Dating This Former Splitsvilla Contestant

Swagata Dam Feb . 18 . 2017
Ssharad Malhotra and Pooja Bisht

Divyanka Tripathi and Ssharad Malhotra had left many fans heartbroken when they parted ways on a bitter note after years of togetherness. Their loyalists couldn’t imagine seeing them with anyone else. But gradually, things changed when Divyanka found love again in her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Vivek Dahiya and walked down the aisle with him. Fan pages of this new couple blossomed on the internet and everything was hunky dory again.

Ssharad on the other hand, chose to stay single for a while. And then rumours of his relationship with Pooja Bisht (a former Splitsvilla contestant) started doing the rounds. The two of them often posted pictures with each other on Instagram and affirmed these reports. On the occasion of Valentine’s day, Ssharad declared his love for her for the world to see. Here’s what he posted.

Instagram screenshot

Here’s to happy beginnings!

Divyanka Tripathi Pooja Bisht Ssharad Malhotra
