‘Mere Angne Mein’ Actress Quits The Show Mid-Way

Ekta Kaul

Ekta Kaul is a popular face on Indian television and currently plays the role of Riya in the hit show Mere Angne Mein. Reportedly, this good looking girl is all set to quit the show due to personal reasons. In a conversation with Tellychakkar, she opened up on the same.

Yes, I am quitting the show owing to good personal reasons.

Rumours have been doing the rounds that the reason for this is that she plans to tie the knot soon, but Kaul later clarified that this was just a prank played by her and her colleague Charu Asopa. But we can’t help but wonder if this indeed is true because it is a good enough ‘good personal reason’.

Time will tell!