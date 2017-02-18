Video: Sridevi’s Daughter Jhanvi Kapoor Has Got The Moves!

Swagata Dam Feb . 18 . 2017

Sridevi‘s elder daughter Jhanvi Kapoor is a social media sensation and many are waiting for her Bollywood debut with bated breath. But for now, here’s a video of the gorgeous girl shaking it and how!

Such a stunner!

Jhanvi Kapoor Sridevi
