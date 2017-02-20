Alia Bhatt’s Cape Should Be A Fashion Essential

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 20 . 2017
Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt never fails to look absolutely stunning no matter what she wears. Be it her airport look or a promotional event look, her style game is soaring high always! This time around, she wears a Payal Singhal number featuring a delicious, grey cape with metallic accents all over. This cape can be paired up with anything under the sun and make the outfit instantly dressy.

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel puts together this sexy yet elegant look by accessorising with simple gold strappy heels. Puneet B Saini makes her face glow with a matte base, kohl eyes and a nude lip. Ayesha DeVitre styles her hair in a mid-ponytail keeping most of her hair fall over her shoulders in gorgeous curls. Check out more pictures of her in the gallery below.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt

If you guys are on the look out for a cool, versatile cape then we might have just found the one for you

