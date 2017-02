Mira Kapoor

Mira Rajput Kapoor looked so stunningly pretty over the weekend for her hubby Shahid Kapoor‘s birthday bash. Wearing a lovely sheer organza with delicate thread work and subtle hints of shimmer, Mira’s Anita Dongre dress was the perfect outfit for any Sunday brunch look.

My favourite @mira.kapoor in Alchemy ❤️ 📸 – @shahidkapoor A post shared by Anita Dongre (@anitadongre) on Feb 19, 2017 at 5:48am PST

Mira was styled by Anisha Jain who kept the easy, breezy look understated with tan heels and statement earrings.