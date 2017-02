❤️❤️ @deepikapadukone wearing @jonathansimkhai shoes @louboutinworld makeup @rosbelmonte hair @georgiougabriel A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Feb 20, 2017 at 12:16am PST

We recently spotted Deepika Padukone dressed in red from head-to-toe and we loved it. Celebrity stylist Shaleena Nathani dressed her up in a dress from Jonathan Simkhai and matched it with red shoes from Christian Louboutin. With her hair left loose, she finished her look with soft curls at the end and makeup just enough to highlight her features.

She looked super duper hot in this super simple dress!

