Here’s Proof That Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan Share Their Clothes

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor

We spotted Kareena Kapoor Khan wear this multicoloured skirt back in 2013 right before she tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan. And now we are here in 2017 with Karisma Kapoor wearing the same skirt!

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Kareena styled this skirt with a white tee sporting a neon orange bra underneath. She styled this look with a sling bag and see-through aviators.

#weekendvibes🌞#multicolours🌈#mumbai A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Feb 19, 2017 at 3:52am PST

Karisma styled this same skirt with a black tee and a pink scarf. We loved both equally.

Want a colourful printed skirt like this one?

