It’s Official! TV Actor Finally Opens Up About Dating His Co-Star

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi | Instagram |

Fans have been rooting for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai duo, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi to be together. After all, they look adorable together and heir chemistry is crackling. But the two of them have always asserted that they are ‘just good friends’. However, Mohsin has finally confessed that they are in love!

He told the leading daily Times of India:

“Several theories have been doing the rounds, including our link-up, but we didn’t allow it to affect our friendship or work. In fact, there was nothing to talk about initially, since we were just friends. Our friendship graduated to love only recently; it’s just been a month-and-a-half. We rang in the New Year with my family. Funnily, we haven’t gone out on an official date yet, owing to our erratic schedule.”

I guess their fans just got a reason to celebrate. Yay!