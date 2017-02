Celina Jaitley with her husband Peter Haag and twins, Viraj and Winston.

Celina Jaitley disappeared from the scene after she got married to Dubai based hotelier, Peter Haag. She is now a doting mother to her twin boys – Viraaj Haag and Winston Haag. The Haag’s recently visited Shanghai, Beijing and Sanya in China, for a fun family vacation – and looks like they had a lot of fun there.

Check out their pictures!

Celina Jaitley with her husband Peter Haag and twins, Viraj and Winston.







Your boys are just too cute, Celina!