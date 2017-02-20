Saif Ali Khan Had A Hilarious Reaction To Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Singh Being Stuck In An Elevator Together

Kangana Ranaut, Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan recently graced Koffee With Karan 5, with his Rangoon co-star, Kangana Ranaut. While Kangana was a firecracker, as expected, it was endearing to see Saif talking as that does not happen very often.

And it was refreshing to see Saif let his guard down and be goofy. When Karan asked him what would be the caption in his head if he was stuck in an elevator with Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Singh (his ex – wife), he said:

Dear Otis (the lift company), thanks a lot. Today was unforgettable. Or maybe Jab They Met.

Isn’t that hilarious?! Nicely done, Saif!