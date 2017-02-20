This TV Couple Is All Set To Get Married This Year

Brent Globe and Aashka Goradia

Naagin 2 actress Aashka Goradia got engaged to her American beau Brent Goble on Christmas eve last year. And the duo is super excited about commencing this beautiful journey together. If reports are to be believed, the two are all set to walk down the aisle this December. It seems the duo is quite keen on having a winter wedding in India. Aashka told Times of India:

“We wanted to get married in India and the winters in our country are lovely. Brent’s entire family will be flying down from the US to solemnise the marriage. December is a special month for us as that’s when Brent had popped the question, so we zeroed in on the same month for our wedding as well.”

December weddings are always beautiful after all!