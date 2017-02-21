This Udta Punjab Actor Just Signed His First International Film!

Suhail Nayyar

Suhail Nayyar, who was last seen in Udta Punjab won hearts and critics’ appreciation for his brilliant portrayal of Jassi. He‘s now all set to help put India on the map because he has just signed his first international project, Hotel Mumbai, a film based on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and will be directed by notable director Anthony Maras.

The film covers global issues of our time and tells the stories of victims and survivors of the attacks in 2008. Here’s what Nayyar has to say about his international debut.

When I was told that I had been finalised for the film… I pinched myself a couple of times to be sure that it was happening. It is a dream project for me… brilliant script, amazing director, impeccable actors and a great crew. It is a very important film for the message it purely stands for – humanity. I feel truly blessed that God has given me this opportunity.

How sweet. Congratulations Suhail! Looking forward to this.