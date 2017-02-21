Don’t Let The Act Fool You – This Actor Won’t Work With His Co-Star Again

Guess Who

They are seen sparring with one another. But are these co-stars really friends, as they are telling the world?

“Certainly not!” says a source from the crew of their upcoming film. “They had constant differences of opinion during shooting. The matter came to such a pass that they were barely on talking terms. The male lead will never work with the female lead again.”

The female lead in question has had her fair share of controversies, and this adds one more name of Bollywood A-listers who probably won’t work with her again. There are already quite a few people on that list.

