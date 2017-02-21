Fashion Uses NYFW To Make A Political Statement

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 21 . 2017
Image source: Getty images

New York Fashion Week AW17 gave us all the inspiration not just for our closets but even our minds. The runway saw many designers making a political statements through their collection. Here are 8 times, we felt like the runway turned into a political science class with some food for thought.

1. Anniesa Hasibuan’s collection was inspired by the story life of women who has the power to change weakness into strengths and upload the ethic as a true women.

2. During LRS, models walked in pieces that spoke loud and clear about Donald Trump’s wall.

3. Anna Wintour wearing a Planned Parenthood badge, in reference to Mike Pence’s US VP planning on de-funding planned parenthood.

4. Public School – Make America great again or make America New York again?

Public School at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

5. Prabal Gurung made it clear how much he loves women power!

Prabal Gurung at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

6. Creatures Of Comfort clearly don’t support the immigration ban.

Creatures of Comfort at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Isn’t this so cool! Fashion and politics is now on the same battlefield with fashion voicing the mass opinion loud and strong.

