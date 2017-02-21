Fashion Uses NYFW To Make A Political Statement

New York Fashion Week AW17 gave us all the inspiration not just for our closets but even our minds. The runway saw many designers making a political statements through their collection. Here are 8 times, we felt like the runway turned into a political science class with some food for thought.
1. Anniesa Hasibuan’s collection was inspired by the story life of women who has the power to change weakness into strengths and upload the ethic as a true women.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6P5jAOUIuZY "DRAMA" NYFW/Fall/Winter/2017 February 14th, 2017, at Skylight Clarkson SQ, New York City. Inspired by the story life of women who has power to change weaknesses into strengths and upholds the ethic as a true women. The combination of materials and colors created the beauty of women which glamour, detail, and elegant #AnniesaHasibuan #AnniesaHasibuanOfficial #NYFW #NewYorkFashionWeek #NewYorkFashionWeek2017 #WardahYOUniverse
2. During LRS, models walked in pieces that spoke loud and clear about Donald Trump’s wall.
3. Anna Wintour wearing a Planned Parenthood badge, in reference to Mike Pence’s US VP planning on de-funding planned parenthood.
4. Public School – Make America great again or make America New York again?
5. Prabal Gurung made it clear how much he loves women power!
6. Creatures Of Comfort clearly don’t support the immigration ban.
Isn’t this so cool! Fashion and politics is now on the same battlefield with fashion voicing the mass opinion loud and strong.