Fishnets Are Taking Over Fashion One Social Media Post At A Time

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 21 . 2017
Image Source: Instagram | @kyliejenner, @ozdencerrahogluu, @kimkardashian

The sexiest trend since the naked dress has finally hit the fashion world – Fishnet stockings. From off-duty models to runway showstoppers, stylists to bloggers – everyone is going nuts about this trend. Here are couple of things that come to our mind when we analyse this trend.

1. Majorly spotted under denims, the fishnets were also spotted under sweatshirts at NYFW.

Creatures of Comfort at NYFW AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

2. Did the inception of this trend start from Kim Kardashian?

Parisian Vibes

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

3. Or was it Kylie Jenner?

🌟

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

4. Clearly, even Kendall can be the OG

late night creep

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

5. This trend is a staple under shorts

A post shared by Sarah (@sarahfuckingsnyder) on

6. Or under a bodysuit

Yo I made it!!! @mariahcarey in #FENTYxPUMA

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on

7. And even ripped denims can get an upgrade with this trend!

What are your thoughts? Do you love this black fishnet trend?

