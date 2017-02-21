“Full Credit To Natasha For Sticking By Me” – Varun Dhawan Finally Confirms His Relationship

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal | Source: Instagram @varundipika

Varun Dhawan is one of the most good-looking actors in Bollywood currently and is a hot favourite with all the girls. Unfortunately for them, this dishy actor is taken. Varun has been in the news for his relationship with his childhood sweetheart Natasha Dalal for years now. While Varun has never denied his relationship with her, he has always refrained from directly talking about it. The two were spotted at Shahid Kapoor’s birthday bash and were also clicked together on Valentine’s Day.

In a new and interesting turn of events, Varun finally spoke with abandon about his relationship and being seen in public with Natasha in an interview with India.com.

I am cool about it. In fact, I’ve always been cool about it. There’s nothing to hide. I just don’t want the focus to shift from my career to the relationship. That’s why I don’t talk much about it. What can one say about spending time with loved ones? I’m not denying anything at all, just that I don’t like to discuss it.

When asked about where he sees the relationship going, here’s what he said.

I see it reaching a good place. (Smiles) She’s quite a handful so full credit to her for sticking by me. She’s one of the best people I’ve come across in my life.

Awww, finally! :D Remember when Varun spoke about how he’s in a phase where he wants to get married and have children, in an episode of Koffee With Karan? Do you think the time is finally arriving? Either way, we’re just glad he’s finally talking about it! :)