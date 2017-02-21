Here’s Who Saif Ali Khan Thinks Taimur Ali Khan Looks Like

Rashmi Daryanani Feb . 21 . 2017

It’s expected that, after the birth of a baby, people are going to talk about who he/she resembles the most. In Taimur Ali Khan‘s case, though, the families aren’t talking about which parent he looks like. Instead, they think he looks like someone else! In an interview with Spotboye, Saif said that his mother – Sharmila Tagore – believes he looks like Randhir Kapoor. And it seems like both the families are in agreement: Taimur looks like a Kapoor more than a Khan.

Saif did sign off by saying, “I think he has my eyes.” And judging from the photo that’s doing the rounds, that looks true!

Read also: Saif Ali Khan addressing the controversy around Taimur’s name and this photo of Taimur pouting like mom Kareena.

