Is Sonakshi Sinha A Control Freak Or A Superstar?

Fashion Week is always so fun. The clothes, the runway, the hair and makeup, and most importantly our Boss Lady, MissMalini giving us the dish on people’s #TIGITUDE! From Sonakshi Sinha to Narendra Kumar, we got the scoop on all our A-listers’ true selves… Press play on the video about to watch!

TIGI Bed Head #TIGITUDE

TIGI Bed Head created some killer hairstyles for Lakme Fashion Week SR17 and if you look closely at the picture above, you’ll see some of the star products they used too!

This post is in partnership with TIGI India.