Did Kangana Lose A Film With Shah Rukh Khan Due To Her Statement On Koffee With Karan 5?

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 21 . 2017
Kangana Ranaut, Shah Rukh Khan

Earlier this year, reports were doing the rounds that Kangana Ranaut has been signed opposite Shah Rukh Khan for a period drama being helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. While that cast and pairing combined with Bhansali’s magnificence is enough to excite any hardcore Bollywood fan – things seem to be looking bad as of now.

Recently, Kangana was on Koffee With Karan 5 where she was asked which Khan she would like to work with next – and she replied saying none of them. Kangana had her reasons though, as she does not want to be over shadowed by any Khan’s star power. According to DNA, Mr. Bhansali decided not to cast Kangana opposite SRK in his film, post this statement.

Reports also suggest that the director had approached King Khan with 2 scripts, and SRK seemed to have liked the script which doesn’t include Kangana.

