Kangana Ranaut’s Pant Suit Is Sexier Than Any You’ve Seen Before

Kangana Ranaut stepped out for the promotions of Rangoon looking excessively sexy. And why are we not surprised! Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled her in a 3 piece pantsuit from H&M with the inner waistcoat as worn as a bustier. With her hair styled in a retro wave, celebrity hair and makeup artist opted for bright red lips and thick eyeliner.
Kangana’s look is perfect for any girl who wants to up her style game. Are you finding her as sexy as we are. Share your views on her look by commenting below.