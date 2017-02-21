Kangana Ranaut’s Pant Suit Is Sexier Than Any You’ve Seen Before

Sanaa Shah Feb . 21 . 2017


Kangana Ranaut stepped out for the promotions of Rangoon looking excessively sexy. And why are we not surprised! Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled her in a 3 piece pantsuit from H&M with the inner waistcoat as worn as a bustier. With her hair styled in a retro wave, celebrity hair and makeup artist opted for bright red lips and thick eyeliner.

Too glam to give a damn 🙌🏻 #kanaganaranaut in @hm for #rangoonpromotions in Delhi #stylebyami✔️✔️✔️

A post shared by Sanjay Kumar Dauhaliya (@shnoy09) on


Kangana’s look is perfect for any girl who wants to up her style game. Are you finding her as sexy as we are. Share your views on her look by commenting below.

1
TAGS
Ami Patel celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style H&M Kangana Ranaut Rangoon
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Kangana Ranaut
Feb . 21 . 2017Did Kangana Lose A Film With Shah Rukh Khan Due To Her Statement On Koffee With Karan 5?
Feb . 20 . 2017Sugandha Mishra Breaks Her Silence On Kangana Ranaut Wanting To Slap Her
Feb . 18 . 20175 Reasons Why The New Look Of Rangoon Is An Absolute Show Stealer!
Feb . 18 . 2017“He Must Have Borrowed It From Hrithik” – Kangana Ranaut On Shahid Kapoor’s Comment
Feb . 17 . 2017Kangana Ranaut’s Dress Is Perfect For A Modern Day Bride!
Ami Patel
Feb . 16 . 2017Kangana Ranaut’s Black & White Outfit Is So Fetch
Jan . 25 . 2017The Back Of Kangana Ranaut’s Outfit Is The Bomb
Jan . 24 . 2017How The Sari Took Over Our Instagram Feed This Weekend
Jan . 24 . 2017We’re Totally Obsessing Over Mahira Khan In This All-White Ensemble
Jan . 16 . 2017Priyanka Chopra’s Dress Is Black But Definitely Not Basic
Rangoon
Feb . 21 . 2017We’re Loving The Bromance Between Shahid Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan In These Photos
Feb . 20 . 2017Kareena Kapoor Khan Aces The Art Of Layering
Feb . 20 . 2017Photos: Kareena Kapoor Looks Like A Million Bucks At Rangoon’s Special Screening
Feb . 18 . 2017“He Must Have Borrowed It From Hrithik” – Kangana Ranaut On Shahid Kapoor’s Comment
Feb . 17 . 2017“They Have A Very ‘It’s All About Me’ Kind Of Energy About Them” – Shahid Kapoor
celebrity fashion
Feb . 21 . 2017Fishnets Are Taking Over Fashion One Social Media Post At A Time
Feb . 21 . 2017Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter & Sonakshi Sinha Have Something In Common
Feb . 20 . 2017Deepika Padukone Heats Things Up In This Cold Shoulder Dress
Feb . 20 . 2017Alia Bhatt’s Cape Should Be A Fashion Essential
Feb . 20 . 2017Bookmark Mira Kapoor’s Dress For Your Next Brunch With The Girls
Celebrity Spotting
Feb . 21 . 2017Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter & Sonakshi Sinha Have Something In Common
Feb . 20 . 2017Alia Bhatt’s Cape Should Be A Fashion Essential
Feb . 20 . 2017Here’s Proof That Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan Share Their Clothes
Feb . 20 . 2017Only Lisa Haydon Could Pull Off This Sexy Look While Pregnant
Feb . 17 . 20175 Times Taapsee Pannu Gave Us Style Envy
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web