Varun Dhawan Was Turned Away From The Polling Booth – Here’s Why

Sukriti Gumber Feb . 21 . 2017
Varun Dhawan

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Elections 2017 are taking place today all over Maharashtra – and a bunch of Bollywood celebs turned up to exercise their right. Varun Dhawan was one of those responsible citizens, but unfortunately, he was not able to vote.

The actor reached the polling booth in Juhu accompanied by his brother, Rohit Dhawan. When Varun’s turn to vote came, he was reportedly told that his name was not on the list. He tried to find his name on the list and even made a few calls to resolve the issue, but in vain. He eventually walked out without casting his vote.

But hey, at least you tried. Next time, Varun!

