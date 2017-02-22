Amy Jackson Walks For This Indian Designer At London Fashion Week

Sanaa Shah Feb . 22 . 2017

Opening the show for @rockystarofficial at #LFW last night – Your new collection is divine Rock🌟 👏🏽

Amy Jackson set the ramp on fire in a stunning white dress at London Fashion Week. She opened the show for popular Indian designer Rocky S as he showcased his collection on the international runway.

Amy Jackson for Rocky Star at London Fashion Week

Well, this isn’t the first time she has walked the ramp for Rocky S. Back in 2016, Amy was seen flaunting his clothes as he showcased his collection in Paris at the iconic Eiffel Tower.

We also spotted Sunny Leone and her husband at his show in London.

Sunny Leone for Rocky S at London Fashion Week

Rocky S at London Fashion Week

Rocky S at London Fashion Week

Take a look at these amazing creations by Rocky S showcased at London Fashion Week this year:

Rocky S at London Fashion Week

Rocky S at London Fashion Week

Rocky S at London Fashion Week

Rocky S at London Fashion Week

Rocky S at London Fashion Week

Rocky S at London Fashion Week

Rocky S at London Fashion Week

Rocky S at London Fashion Week


We loved everything about his show. Share your views by commenting below.

