Best Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week

Simone Rocha at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com
London Fashion Week arrived and left with not as much of a bang as we expected. Of course, the shows, models and front rows were buzz-worthy, but the makeup looks left us with doubts. We saw quite a lot of neutrals, flushed dewy skin with hints of rosy cheeks. There were however stand out and over the top hair and makeup looks as well. Scroll down to see some of the styles:
Aqua touches for Mary Katrantzou
Mary Katrantzou at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com
Red lips for Topshop Unique
Topshop Unique at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com
Threaded buns for Asai Ta
Bold glitter for Versus Versace
Flushed & natural for Simone Rocha
Simone Rocha at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com
Grunge lines for London College of Fashion
Subtle pinks for Erdem
Erdem at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com
Bold brows & no makeup for Christopher Kane
Christopher Kane at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com
Chunky braids for Antonio Berardi
Glitter lids Sadie Williams
Smokey red eyes for J.JS LEE
Bold lids for Richard Malone
Floral headbands for Stephen Jones
We’re loving these muted and simple looks. But is runway fashion beauty taking a step back from the usual out-of-the-box looks? Comment below with your favourite look.