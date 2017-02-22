Best Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week

Natasha Patel Feb . 22 . 2017
Simone Rocha at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

London Fashion Week arrived and left with not as much of a bang as we expected. Of course, the shows, models and front rows were buzz-worthy, but the makeup looks left us with doubts. We saw quite a lot of neutrals, flushed dewy skin with hints of rosy cheeks. There were however stand out and over the top hair and makeup looks as well. Scroll down to see some of the styles:

Aqua touches for Mary Katrantzou

Mary Katrantzou at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Red lips for Topshop Unique

Topshop Unique at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Threaded buns for Asai Ta

Bold glitter for Versus Versace

@stellamaxwell backstage at the #VersusFW17 fashion show. @maybelline #MaybellineLFW

A post shared by versus_versace (@versus_versace) on

Flushed & natural for Simone Rocha

Simone Rocha at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Grunge lines for London College of Fashion

Subtle pinks for Erdem

Erdem at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Bold brows & no makeup for Christopher Kane

Christopher Kane at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

Chunky braids for Antonio Berardi

Glitter lids Sadie Williams

Smokey red eyes for J.JS LEE

Bold lids for Richard Malone

'One to watch' designer this season, @richardmalone presents his AW17 collection at #LFW

A post shared by London Fashion Week (@londonfashionweek) on

Floral headbands for Stephen Jones

We’re loving these muted and simple looks. But is runway fashion beauty taking a step back from the usual out-of-the-box looks? Comment below with your favourite look.

