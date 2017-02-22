Best Beauty Looks From London Fashion Week

The amazing creations at Asai Ta at @fashion_east using orange hair pieces , heavily influenced by the young and trendy Asian girl with a passion for colour. Hair by @cyndiaharvey supported by Pam from Bb.Salon @sobebrown using Bumble and bumble 😍

A post shared by Bumble and bumble UK (@bumbleandbumbleuk) on Feb 18, 2017 at 10:22am PST