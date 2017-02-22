Here’s When Koffee With Karan 5 Is Going Off Air!

Karan Johar

Koffee With Karan 5 is one of the coolest shows on Indian TV. It’s been weeks of super entertainment and candid celebrity confessions, but all good things come to an end and our fave show is no exception. Reportedly, the show is going to air its last episode on the 19th of March and I’m crying already.

Ayan Mukherji, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Rohan Joshi

Karan Johar has already shot for the episode and our man has invited a special jury – Ayan Mukherji, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora Khan and Rohan Joshi. Presumably, it’s going to be Koffee Awards for the best Koffee moments during the season.

