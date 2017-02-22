Here’s When Koffee With Karan 5 Is Going Off Air!

Priyam Saha Feb . 22 . 2017
Karan Johar

Koffee With Karan 5 is one of the coolest shows on Indian TV. It’s been weeks of super entertainment and candid celebrity confessions, but all good things come to an end and our fave show is no exception. Reportedly, the show is going to air its last episode on the 19th of March and I’m crying already.

Ayan Mukherji, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Rohan Joshi

Karan Johar has already shot for the episode and our man has invited a special juryAyan Mukherji, Neha Dhupia, Malaika Arora Khan and Rohan Joshi. Presumably, it’s going to be Koffee Awards for the best Koffee moments during the season.

Are you going to miss the show? Tell me in the comments.

37
TAGS
Karan Johar Koffee With Karan 5
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Karan Johar
Feb . 21 . 2017Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter & Sonakshi Sinha Have Something In Common
Feb . 21 . 2017Photo Alert: Karan Johar Introduced The Lead Pair Of His Next Film With An Intriguing Caption
Feb . 20 . 2017OUCH! Swara Bhaskar Just Slammed Kamaal R Khan On Twitter!
Feb . 20 . 2017Here’s How Kajol Reacted When Asked About Her Fallout With Karan Johar
Feb . 18 . 2017Saif Ali Khan Just Confirmed Sara Ali Khan’s Debut
Koffee With Karan 5
Feb . 21 . 2017The Second Koffee With Karan 5 Promo Feat. Zoya Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali & Kabir Khan Is Here
Feb . 14 . 2017You Will Never Believe Who Is In The Koffee Jury For Koffee With Karan 5!
Feb . 13 . 2017Varun Dhawan Just Confirmed Two Major Bollywood Relationships
Feb . 11 . 2017Rumour Has It: This Bollywood Singer Is The Next Guest On Koffee With Karan 5
Feb . 10 . 2017Koffee With Karan 5: Kangana Ranaut Accused Karan Johar Of Nepotism
More Television
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web