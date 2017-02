London Fashion Week Just Wrapped—Here Are Our Fave Collections

London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com

We’ve got a good share of trends from New York Fashion Week this year and now that it’s ended doesn’t mean the inspiration is over. We’re now headed to London Fashion Week to show you what these super cool designers have in store. Whether you want to know, what colours designers included in their collection or what silhouettes are coming up soon. We’ve got shortlisted some of our favourites here.

Take a look at some of our favourite designers showcasing their creative best:

1.Vivienne Westwood

Vivienne Westwood at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Vivienne Westwood at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Vivienne Westwood at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Vivienne Westwood at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Vivienne Westwood at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







2. Versus Versace

Versus Versace at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Versus Versace at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Versus Versace at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Versus Versace at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Versus Versace at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







3.Temperley London

Temperly London at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Temperly London at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Temperly London at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Temperly London at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Temperly London at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







4. Roksanda

Roksanda at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Roksanda at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Roksanda at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Roksanda at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Roksanda at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







5. Mary Katrantzou

Mary Katrantzou at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Mary Katrantzou at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Mary Katrantzou at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Mary Katrantzou at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com Mary Katrantzou at London Fashion Week AW17 | Image Source: voguerunway.com ‹ ›







We loved Roksanda with those oversized silhouettes tucked with an Obi belt. Pick your favourite designer and let us know by commenting below.