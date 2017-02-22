“No One Can Stop Me From Showing You What My Legs Can Do To Your Little Groin With Just One Kick” – Monali Thakur Hits Back At A Troll

Monali Thakur | Source: Instagram |

Being in the public eye doesn’t always come with pros. A lot of times, it comes with a whole load of cons and Internet trolls. Celebrity singer Monali Thakur recently uploaded a picture of herself on social media, only to find an user who had some not-so-nice things to say about her legs and the dresses she chooses to wear. Here’s what a ‘fan’ told her.

You are doing a great job in Rising Star on Colors…but to be very honest we don’t like how you dress up on the show. Why you wear so short dresses only. That looks so uncomfortable. Aap show mein contestants ko guide karte ho like parents, so please apne dress pe thoda focus kijiye because million people aapko dekh rahe hai. Please don’t mind, we felt so uncomfortable so its just a request.

Monali then screenshot the message and put it up on Instagram with a strong message to this follower.

Before blocking a moron like you I wanted to let you know what I think of your brains and minds like yours. You feeling uncomrtable with my short dress is your perverted psychological problem which is not my responsibility or any girl’s! So shove your ‘sabhyata’ nonsense of yours up you a**. And please pray that I never spot you ever in person coz then no one can stop me from showing you what my legs which made you feel uncomfortable can do to your little groin with just one kick! Please don’t mind. Its just a request.

She has now deleted this post from Instagram as she didn’t want the matter to get out of hand, but it definitely sends a strong message out to the trolls – if you cross the line, you will be called out for it. You go, Monali! Stay brave!