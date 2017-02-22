Is Saif Ali Khan Going To Change Taimur’s Name?

Swagata Dam Feb . 22 . 2017
Saif, Kareena and Taimur | Source: Instagram |

When Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor named their newborn boy ‘Taimur‘, the internet lost it. Many dissed the couple for naming their baby after Emperor Timur Lang, who was the man behind a brutal massacre that killed thousands of Indians in 1399 AD. When asked about this controversy surrounding his little one, the Nawab told Times of India:

My daughter told me, why don’t you say that you have not named him after Timur Lang, say that’s Timur and this is Taimur.

He also said:

Incidentally, Timur Lang’s son was Shah Rukh, who is the guy who supposedly said we should actually plunder India. A lot of fighting was done by his sons, but nobody has a problem with the name Shah Rukh (laughs).

Khan even revealed that he was contemplating on changing his son’s name:

You know, actually – I haven’t told anyone this – I thought for a second about changing his name. For a couple of weeks. And Kareena was a little against it and she said, ‘People respect you for your opinion and you can’t’… So I said, yeah, but it’s not about people. I don’t want him to get unpopular. And I still might, maybe when he’s one or two, I might change his name in a while, it’s still sinking in, what to do. Someone in my PR agreed with me, and we drafted a small letter. And when I read it, it was so pathetic, that I cancelled the idea.

He added:

If I feel that he’s going to get in trouble in school, I might change it still. It’s a bit late now though. Or not. I don’t know. You wouldn’t want him to be known as the boy who was originally called Taimur, would you?

You can read the entire interview here.

10
TAGS
Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan Taimur
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Saif Ali Khan
Feb . 21 . 2017Saif Ali Khan’s Daughter & Sonakshi Sinha Have Something In Common
Feb . 21 . 2017We’re Loving The Bromance Between Shahid Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan In These Photos
Feb . 21 . 2017Here’s Who Saif Ali Khan Thinks Taimur Ali Khan Looks Like
Feb . 20 . 2017Saif Ali Khan Had A Hilarious Reaction To Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Singh Being Stuck In An Elevator Together
Feb . 20 . 2017Here’s Proof That Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor Khan Share Their Clothes
Kareena Kapoor
Feb . 20 . 2017Saif Ali Khan Had A Hilarious Reaction To Kareena Kapoor & Amrita Singh Being Stuck In An Elevator Together
Feb . 20 . 2017Check Out This Photo Of Saif Ali Khan & Ranbir Kapoor Cooking For Karisma Kapoor & Kareena Kapoor
Feb . 20 . 2017Photos: Kareena Kapoor Looks Like A Million Bucks At Rangoon’s Special Screening
Feb . 17 . 2017“I Heard Some Ladies Were Laughing And Talking About My Weight” – Shilpa Shetty
Feb . 16 . 2017“Booze, Women, Sex, Dirty Jokes” – Randhir Kapoor On What They Talk About At The Infamous Kapoor Parties
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web