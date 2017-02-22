This Bollywood Actor Just Became The First Ever Indian To Have His Own Global Netflix Special!

Divya Rao Feb . 22 . 2017
Vir Das

After Priyanka Chopra became the first ever Indian to have landed a lead role in a primetime American TV show, Vir Das follows suit to become the first ever Indian with a global Netflix special! The online video streaming giant just released the first official poster of his special and it makes you realise how massive this is going to be. Why, you ask? Because it has the names of Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Aziz Ansar, and David Chapelle, along with Vir’s name.

Vir Das

These ace comedians have all had their own exclusive shows on Netflix, and now Vir is next in line to take the world by storm this April 2017. So exciting! We can’t wait to find out more and watch him make us desis proud!

