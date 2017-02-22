This New Makeup Brand Has Just Launched In India And We’re So Excited

Hrishitaa Sharma Feb . 22 . 2017

3ina (pronounced as Mina) has newly launched in India and we’re over the moon about it. The UK based brand has it’s store around the globe in 8 countries (now, including India). It is known for its young, wild and quirky side, which it brings to it’s customers and that’s exactly what we love about it. The brand with 100% cruelty free with absolutely no animal testing, believes in making women confident and help them express more powerfully with makeup. With such a strong brand philosophy we’re not surprised that it is backed by world renowned fashion and beauty photographer – Mario Testino.

Also you girls will not go broke buying makeup as the products are priced reasonably ranging between INR 500 – 1000. Woohoo! Here are some of the things that’s getting our makeup ninja mode on!

1. Piercing Blue Eyes

2. Perfect Nude Lips

3. Divine Lip Shine

4. Chalk Eyes

5. Lip Contouring

Mina Beauty Look

6. Eyes Sketching

Mina Beauty Look

Which look are you most excited to create.

3ina fashion makeup Makeup products Mina Mina makeup trend
