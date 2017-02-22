This New Makeup Brand Has Just Launched In India And We’re So Excited

WHAT'S YOUR FLAVA ? 🍓🍌🍊HYDRATE 💦WITH THE LIP OIL BALM INFUSED WITH SHEA BUTTER, VITAMIN E AND RICH ESSENTIAL OILS. AVAILABLE IN SIX TINTED FLAVOURS. #SUGARFREE #PARABENFREE A post shared by 3INA (@3ina) on Feb 21, 2017 at 3:15am PST

3ina (pronounced as Mina) has newly launched in India and we’re over the moon about it. The UK based brand has it’s store around the globe in 8 countries (now, including India). It is known for its young, wild and quirky side, which it brings to it’s customers and that’s exactly what we love about it. The brand with 100% cruelty free with absolutely no animal testing, believes in making women confident and help them express more powerfully with makeup. With such a strong brand philosophy we’re not surprised that it is backed by world renowned fashion and beauty photographer – Mario Testino.

Also you girls will not go broke buying makeup as the products are priced reasonably ranging between INR 500 – 1000. Woohoo! Here are some of the things that’s getting our makeup ninja mode on!

1. Piercing Blue Eyes

INTRODUCING 3INA LOOKS: DOCUMENTING THE EVOLUTION OF NOW. SERIES 1️⃣ 2016. LOOK 5 @KIRANKANDOLA1 IN THE COLOR KAJAL 404 #3INA @ASOS_BEAUTY A post shared by 3INA (@3ina) on Feb 4, 2017 at 7:46am PST

2. Perfect Nude Lips

INTRODUCING 3INA LOOKS: DOCUMENTING THE EVOLUTION OF NOW. SERIES 1️⃣ 2016. LOOK 3 SOPHIA IN THE COLOR EYELINER 508 #3INA @asos_beauty A post shared by 3INA (@3ina) on Feb 3, 2017 at 2:33am PST

3. Divine Lip Shine

INTRODUCING 3INA LOOKS: DOCUMENTING THE EVOLUTION OF NOW. SERIES 1️⃣ 2016. LOOK 1 @KIRANKANDOLA1 IN THE LIPGLOSS 103 #3INA @ASOS_BEAUTY A post shared by 3INA (@3ina) on Feb 2, 2017 at 3:01am PST

4. Chalk Eyes

HELLO ATHENS 👋 INTRODUCING @ERI_POLYCHRON #3INA GIRL OF THE MONTH BY @THEDREAMER_GR + @PANTELIS_TOUTOUNTZIS ERI WEARS THE COLOR KAJAL 408 NOW @ASOS_BEAUTY #3INAATHENS A post shared by 3INA (@3ina) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:05am PST

5. Lip Contouring

Mina Beauty Look

6. Eyes Sketching

Mina Beauty Look

Which look are you most excited to create.