Video: Bigg Boss 10 Contestant Monalisa Rehearsing For Nach Baliye With Her Husband Vikrant Singh Rajput

After winning many hearts with her sweet and spicy demeanour in the Bigg Boss 10 house, Bhojpuri sensation Monalisa is all set to scorch the stage on the dancing reality show, Nach Baliye. Of course, she will be accompanied by another Bhojpuri star and her husband, Vikrant Singh Rajput. Many have been rooting for them ever since they got married on national TV. Naturally, it will be interesting to see them on together on the small screen again. Here’s a glimpse of what they have in store for us.

All the best, guys!