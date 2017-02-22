You Will Never Believe Which Bollywood Star Is Judging Nach Baliye 8

Sonakshi Sinha

Just yesterday Karan Johar announced the fabulous leads of Dharma Productions’ upcoming film Ittefaq – Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra. Sonakshi also has Noor coming up this year – something I’m looking forward to a lot – but that’s not all: rumour has it that she’ll be on the judges panel in the upcoming season of Nach Baliye.

According to a report in DNA:

She has been informed that she will be required to shoot 26 episodes from March and will be balancing this with the promotions of Sunhil Sippy’s Noor and the shoot of Abhay Chopra’s Ittefaq.

Are you excited to see her?