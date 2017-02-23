9 Reasons Thailand Should Be Your Next Holiday Destination

A couple of years ago, I visited Thailand and ended up having the time of my life. Currently, I am planning to take another trip to the gorgeous land of smiles with a bunch of friends. And just in time, I got the invitation to attend a really cool event where I discovered a lot more about Thailand (Naturally, I cannot wait to go there again).

When holidaying in Thailand, what are the various unique local experiences that you could indulge in? Choose between relaxing in a spa session, enjoying a Thai meal in a jungle, climbing a palm tree, diving with whale sharks and many more super exciting experiences.#AmazingThailand #UniqueLocalExperiences 由 Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai 发布于 2017年2月22日

The Tourism Authority of Thailand(TAT), pioneers in offering Leisure Destinations, announced their theme for 2017 – ‘Discover Unique Local Experiences’ in Mumbai. TAT Mumbai hosted an exclusive meet for the media to announce the plan of the year and the global campaign for the Indian audiences. Mrs. Srisuda Wanapinyosak, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and the South Pacific) and brand ambassador Anusha Dandekar were present at the event.

TAT team with Thai puppets

Talking about her love for Thailand, Anusha chirped:

Thailand leaves you with scenic turquoise beaches, lovely islands, diverse wildlife, warm culture, glittering temples, and scrumptious cuisines. With varied tastes and cultures, Thailand has always been the land of smiles. As a traveler, I personally like to explore the local culture, traditional, history, art and flavors to get the real-authentic experience which will last a lifetime. The ‘Thainess’ aspect radiates a unique charm, which urges travel enthusiasts from all over the world to head on to this fantastic destination. Experiencing the local Thai culture and way of life will introduce a different facet of Thailand which the world has ever seen.

In case, you’re still not tempted, here are 9 things that will make you want to experience the beauty of Thailand ASAP:

1) It Is Pocket-Friendly

Let’s be honest. We don’t always have the budget or time to go on a grand long holiday. So why not visit a nearby Asian country that has SO MUCH to offer in such little money?

2) You Can Get The BEST Massages

Relax your body with a traditional Thai massage or opt for an oil massage with warm herbs to rejuvenate your skin – you can opt for many amazing spa treatments that will replenish not just your body but also your mind and soul.

3) There’s So Much To Shop!

If you love fashion, Thailand is your paradise. Pick up super pretty dresses from Bangkok’s Platinum mall in affordable rates after bargaining. Collect some stunning handmade silver and gold jewellery from the famous Chock Dee boutique on Ao Nang’s beachfront. Or just buy essential oils, bath products and souvenirs from the street shops. Basically, in Thailand, you can shop till you drop but you will still have a lot of moolah left in your wallet.

4) And SO MUCH To Eat

Delicious Thai curries with rice preparations to lip-smacking street food – Thailand has a lot to offer to your taste buds. Many of their dishes comprise of coconut milk, tender bamboo shoots and lemongrass and they are bound to leave you craving for for.

5) Perfect Destination For A Boy’s Trip Or A Girl’s Getaway

While boys can head to party hubs like Bangkok and Pattaya for an unforgettable Bachelor’s trip, girls can enjoy some beach time with their gang at breathtaking locations like Koh Samui and Phuket. But having said that, everyone can have a blast in each of these locations regardless of their gender or age or people they are accompanied with.

6) Entertainment, Entertainment And Entertainment

Dolphin shows, dance performances, pub crawls, jungle safaris – Thailand has plenty of options for you to explore. There’s something for everyone here!

7) How About Some Adventure?

If you are an adrenaline junkie, you are guaranteed to have a lot of activities to indulge in when in Thailand. Scuba diving, river rafting, zip lining, kayaking, mountain biking, sky diving, zip lining – the list is endless…

8) The Nightlife

Sip on some yummy cocktails and dance away all night – Thailand is the perfect place for you to let your hair down and party hard! Add ‘partying in Thailand’ to your bucket list RIGHT NOW.

9) Experience The Cultural Diversity While Chilling With The Locals

Ms Soraya Homchuen, Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai, said:

“While Thailand is a thriving modern nation that offers luxury and comfort of the 21st century, it’s the unique Thai traditions and attractions that are often most memorable for visitors. In 2017, TAT aims to offer ‘Value for Experiences’ to travelers coming to the Kingdom by focusing on ‘Unique Thai Local Experiences’ to the world which features Thailand’s local experiences. Our effort through this campaign is to highlight our strong faith in the local communities of Thailand to offer genuine hospitality and experiences that are exciting and unique to the travelers. Our humble attempt through this campaign will in turn also benefit locals and the travel agents in the country. Thailand’s culture, old and new, is waiting to be discovered by people of all ages and backgrounds. In terms of the prospects, we are expecting the upcoming year to be fruitful, as we are foreseeing a rise of Indian travelers by 8% and anticipating up to 1.2 million tourists from India alone.”

Mrs. Srisuda Wanapinyosak, TAT Deputy Governor for International Marketing (Asia and the South Pacific) said:

“This year, with Discover Unique Local Experience theme, we are happy to give our guests an experience of the local tastes and culture that holds Thailand to its roots, and we also plan to introduce new destinations and activities for the travelers which will make their stay memorable and invaluable.”

So what are you waiting for, guys? Book your tickets and experience the Thai life NOW!

This post is in partnership with The Tourism Authority of Thailand.