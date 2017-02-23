Alia Bhatt Shares How Moving Out Of Her Parents’ House Has Changed Her









Alia Bhatt A while ago, Alia Bhatt moved out of her parents Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan‘s home and shifted to a cool new apartment with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. You can check out the photos of her swanky new house here. Recently, while talking to the leading tabloid Mumbai Mirror, Alia spoke about living away from her parents:

“It’s made me more responsible. But I’ve barely been there to enjoy my new home. There were some problems, like the plumbing, earlier, but I’ve taken care of that and things are slowly falling into place.”

Here’s to new beginnings!